Memorial Day ceremonies in Aspen this Monday

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Memorial Day ceremonies will return to the Veterans Memorial at the Pitkin County Courthouse at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The public is cordially invited.

The Veterans Honor Guard will present the colors, followed by Girl Scout Troop #15041 placing the traditional Memorial wreath. Scout Troop #201 will conduct the Memorial flag folding ceremony.

Attendees will be able to present memories of lost ones from an open mic. Jeannie Walla will again present a memorial song, with Dick Sundeen playing “Taps” to close out the program. GrassRoots Community TV will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day. American flags will be placed on the headstones of deceased veterans resting in Ute, Aspen Grove, Red Butte and Basalt cemeteries on Friday, May 27, by local veterans.

At the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony, Aspen Elks Lodge #224 invites all attendees to join in their traditional community Memorial Day BBQ at the Elks alley parking lot, 510 E. Hyman Ave.

Lt. Col. Dick Merritt





U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)

Basalt