McWhorter for RFSD

Pre-pandemic, not even 50% of seventh grade students in the Roaring Fork School District, Re-1, were reading at grade level as reflected in statewide English language arts proficiency tests. The scores in math were even worse with 70% of seventh grade students not performing at grade level. These are terrible results for students in the district.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. That is why, as a voter in the Roaring Fork School District who cares about academic excellence in the schools, I support Chase McWhorter for school board in District A and respectfully ask you to join me in voting for him.

Chase is a change agent and concerned parent who will bring needed transparency and accountability to the district for the benefit of the students. He strongly believes in a partnership between the district and parents and that parents must be heard when it comes to the education of their children.

Frieda Wallison

Old Snowmass