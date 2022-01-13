McBeaton’s now open 24/7
I just read Glenn Beaton’s letter reminding us that he won ‘Best Columnist’ and “Mr. Aspen” awards in the most recent Aspen Times Best of contest. Hopefully next year he can rally his supporters to vote him in as “Best Aspen Restaurant.”
I know. I should save these jabs for Lo, but I don’t think this one was wasted.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass Village
