Masterpiece Theater
Dear Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn,
Peter Fornell didn’t do it, or Michael or Ivan. I spray painted the Gorsuch Pravda cafe “Liars go back to Veil.”
Carl Heck
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Political propaganda overshadows Aspen history
The weekend before last, I was enticed to buy a $46 ticket to attend what was promoted as “a night of storytelling and more as we celebrate 75 years of ski town passion” at the…