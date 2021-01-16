Masks save jobs and restaurants
It is sad that local restaurants are laying off hundreds of employees due to the imminent Red level health order. My hope is that once the Aspen Police Department gets vaccinated that they will get out of their patrol cars, with windows closed, and start walking around informing people of our public health mask ordinance.
They can decide whether to issue tickets. They can quote that great line from The Imitation Game — “Sometimes you can’t do what feels good, sometimes you have to do what is right.” Wearing masks outside saves jobs and restaurants.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
