Masks go down at Food & Wine
Just read your article regarding Food & Wine. You stated proof of vaccine was required, and vendors and all staff were required to wear masks, and the digital form was on the honor system. Barely any staff wore masks. Only a couple exhibitors wore masks.
This was pretty much a COVID-19 super-spreader event compounded by alcohol and people letting their guards down.
Basically Russian roulette. I wish that the organizers would have executed the event and enforced the rules they put in place. Let’s hope it wasn’t.
Gregory Schwab
Lafayette, Colorado
Pitkin tests results aren’t worth the wait
With all the noise around testing Ms. Owens, I fear the real testing issues for our community, which impact our lives and livelihood, have been missed by one and all.