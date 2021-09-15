Masks go down at Food & Wine

Just read your article regarding Food & Wine. You stated proof of vaccine was required, and vendors and all staff were required to wear masks, and the digital form was on the honor system. Barely any staff wore masks. Only a couple exhibitors wore masks.

This was pretty much a COVID-19 super-spreader event compounded by alcohol and people letting their guards down.

Basically Russian roulette. I wish that the organizers would have executed the event and enforced the rules they put in place. Let’s hope it wasn’t.

Gregory Schwab

Lafayette, Colorado