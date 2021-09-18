Mask mandates are government overreach

I am not writing this as an opinion on pro-vax or anti-mask; this is strictly in regards to government overreach. I would like to think that I am well-versed in the regulations of private businesses and how they can refuse service. The fact that they can set their own rules and refuse service if customers do not abide, as long as it is not discriminatory. They can choose to require a mask of their guests. What I cannot find for the life of me, is any law that allows the local government to force a private business to require such rules — outside of a state of emergency.

This is not 2020; Colorado is no longer in a state of emergency. Edicts made by the city of Aspen should only apply in city-run buildings and public places, but their authority stops at the door of private businesses. The health board does not get to dictate how you run your business. Even the state COVID-19 site does not state anything about local governments being able to mandate private businesses. They are grossly overstepping their bounds.

Brendan Berl

Aspen