Mask as Dems say, not as they do
Thank you to Gov. Jared Polis and the Pitkin County Democrats for demonstrating the overreach of masking rules and the importance of facial expressions while communicating. This group met in the community room at the Pitkin County Library on Aug. 28. Despite the county commissioners’ mandate that masks be worn in all county buildings, photos published on the Pitkin County Democrats Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PitkinCountyDemocrats.org) and in the ADN show the governor and other speakers not wearing masks.
Trey Kinkead
Aspen
Who’s being discriminated against?
