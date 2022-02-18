Marolt, cheese and mayonnaise
According to his latest column, Roget Marolt thinks the new Snow Beach atop Aspen Mountain is “icky.” (“Are we making cheese from ick?” Feb. 11, The Aspen Times).
You know what else Roger thinks is “icky”? Mayonnaise. There’s a lot to unpack there, psychologically. I should probably stop now and leave that up to his therapist.
Lo Semple
Aspen
