Mark Hunt, please prove us wrong
At first I wanted to give Mark Hunt a chance because it seemed like he might be a cool rich developer, but I’m in serious doubt now.
No Red Onion, no Main Street Bakery, Park Ave/Park Place “employee housing,” no progress, monstrosity RH development and now Eric’s/Su Casa. Please, prove me and the rest of us dwindling, hard-ass working locals wrong and reinvigorate just one of these projects for us.
Who do you plan on running all of these new businesses?
Erin Smiddy
Aspen
