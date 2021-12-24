Mark Hunt, please prove us wrong

At first I wanted to give Mark Hunt a chance because it seemed like he might be a cool rich developer, but I’m in serious doubt now.

No Red Onion, no Main Street Bakery, Park Ave/Park Place “employee housing,” no progress, monstrosity RH development and now Eric’s/Su Casa. Please, prove me and the rest of us dwindling, hard-ass working locals wrong and reinvigorate just one of these projects for us.

Who do you plan on running all of these new businesses?

Erin Smiddy

Aspen