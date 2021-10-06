March for the climate every Friday in Carbondale

Come march with 350 Roaring Fork each Friday morning in Carbondale demanding more action from local, state and national leaders to address the climate crisis.

The last Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report made clear we are destined for more rising temperatures and worse weather extremes. The question is how bad things will get. Not very motivating. But them’s the facts. Solutions abound. What is lacking is a corresponding political movement.

The world’s well-off are going about their business in what social scientists call a “present bias” — the tendency to ignore problems not imminent. President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan proposes 80% reductions in CO2 from power plants by 2030, plus investments in clean energy, electric vehicles and regenerative agriculture, paid for with taxes on the wealthy and corporations who have made out during the pandemic. It is a start to preserving a livable planet but remains stalled in Congress.

Meet us in the parking lot of the Goat Restaurant in Carbondale, 995 Cowan Drive, at 8 a.m. Visit 350 Roaring Fork on Facebook.

Will Hodges





Carbondale