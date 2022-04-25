April 24 is “Man’s Inhumanity to Man” day, based on the Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Turks. On April 24, 1915, the three leaders of the of the Ottoman regime, Talat, Enver and Jamel Pasha signed the decree to eliminate the entire population of indigenous Armenians in Turkey. This order was to be carried out with mercy. Four-fifths of the Armenian population (1.5 million) were killed, forced marched into the Syrian desert and starved.

The term genocide was coined by Raphael Lemkin, a Jewish scholar and lawyer. The genocide of the Armenian people was called the first of the 20th century, also known as the forgotten genocide. Hitler was asked by his generals how he expected to get away with the destruction of the Jewish race in Europe. His answer was, “Who remembers the Armenians?”

To this day, the Turkish government has denied the guilt. Erdogan, the Turkish president, stated last year his goal is to kill all the Armenians except one. The last survivor would be put in a museum for visitors to see the last of a dead race.

Today we have another horrific genocide being perpetrated in Ukraine by the cold blooded KGB communist leader of Russia. This destruction of a nation and its people is being viewed live by the whole world except the Russian people. Why does this happen? I can say that if the previous war crimes had been prosecuted and a task force of willing nations had been formed, then perhaps we could avert the misery, the loss of life, the poor animal, and the displacement of the indigenous people could be averted. We now hear that the Russian soldiers are booby-trapping dead bodies and children’s toys.

Stephan Isberian

Basalt