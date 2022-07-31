Make your own martinis
Dear Aspen elite,
I am a born and raised Aspenite. Building affordable housing is positive growth; building unaffordable housing is negative growth. The private sector needs to step up and provide zero growth. The private sector created this problem, and they have the means to solve it. Provide your own affordable housing; otherwise, Aspen will become self-service.
Some of the working class are already commuting from Grand Junction. That is about the limit of commuting, especially with the gas prices, Interstate 70 closures, and low wages. I hope you know how to mix a cocktail. Get shaking.
Elizabeth Key
Redstone
