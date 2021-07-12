Make the anti-vaxers accountable
The intentional failure of people to get free and proven COVID-19 vaccines threatens others and is potentially causing a new wave of infections. I suggest requiring anyone who has not been vaccinated to pay for their own medical bills if they become infected.
Why should they get free care for refusing to protect themselves? Just watch how fast they would get vaccinated if this was implemented.
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
