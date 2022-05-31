Make party affiliation mandatory
Almost half of Colorado voters don’t affiliate with a political party because the parties don’t satisfy the voters’ needs. There should be a law forcing voters to join a political party. After all, there’s a law forcing families to send their kids to government schools that don’t satisfy their needs.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
