Make HPC take a stand against Cooper project

On Wednesday, the Historical Preservation Committee will once again have a proposal from the owners of 1020 E. Cooper Ave. to construct a multi-unit building far outside the parameters of the HPC’s guidelines. The developer’s design is too large in mass and scale for this small 4,300-square-foot lot creating a possible occupancy of 26 people. Yet under city guidelines, the developer proposes only four onsite parking spaces — creating an even greater parking/traffic problem in Aspen’s already congested downtown core.

The proposal does not meet setback requirements nor height requirements for its additional construction.

Why should you care?

You should care as passage of this proposal will set a precedent for future over density and misuse of parcels in Aspen.

You should care because the Aspen City Council sent the proposal back to the HPC and suggested, in the words of the mayor, “at least a 20% reduction in size.” The owners, in complete arrogance, have yet come back with the exact same proposal. They made no adjustments in response to the council or HPC findings. If one lets developers bulldoze over the HPC, eviscerating it, eventually Aspen’s spirit and landscape, as we know and love it, will be forever changed.

Write the HPC, write the council, and tell them Wednesday you want the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. developer to understand and hear what it has already been told: Its proposal is not right for this property; it is not right for Aspen.

Bukk Carleton

Aspen