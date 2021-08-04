Make Cottonwood Pass alternative to Glenwood Canyon

Dear state and local representatives:

While it is unfortunate that the Grizzly Fire has created significant land slide hazards and frequent closures of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, the fact of the mater is that Glenwood Canyon has long been and will continue to be subject to closures creating significant hazards and delays for travelers, goods and services attempting to get to and from the Western Slope and the Roaring Fork Valley.

As a valley resident, I ask you all to promptly re-visit the idea of significantly improving Cottonwood Pass between Gypsum and the Roaring Fork Valley to provide better, more reliable and safer alternative access in and out of our valley. I understand this route was considered as an alternative for I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in the 1960s.

Thank you.

Mike Maple

Aspen