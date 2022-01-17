Mag chloride a waste of money
Rain or shine, mag chloride was ineffective during the holiday storm, and Highway 82 was an ice rink! Yet, now the roads are cleared, and the sun is doing its part to clear our roads.
CDOT is coating Highway 82, from Aspen to Glenwood, daily! This practice of dumping mag chloride, whether it’s snowing or shining, has been going on for years. Why? How many gallons and at what cost for a questionable product that has been wasted over the years?
Steve Saunders
Aspen
