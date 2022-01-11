Lumberyard project gets a pass

As the $300 million lumberyard project barrels forward, it’s full of contradictions.

An emergency moratorium was warranted because residential redevelopment, and no other types of construction, is impacting climate change, claims the city of Aspen. But this massive project won’t have the same impacts?

There’s too much traffic coming into town, but this 310-unit project won’t make that problem worse?

Too many construction trucks are driving in and out of Aspen, but once the existing lumberyard is bulldozed, we’ll have to drive to Basalt for a 2-by-4?

We’re responding to what’s been mislabeled as growth from residential redevelopment by planning actual new development and more people in a location that’s sprawl, and that’s not growth?





Aspen is reportedly chaotic and in a housing crisis, but we’re going to try insanity to fix it. We’ll build more and expect different results. Are we sure this makes sense?

Peter Grenney

Aspen