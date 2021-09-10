Lubbock is calling
Hey, John Hornblower, go blow your noisy horn elsewhere (“Events suffocate Aspen, Snowmass,” letters, The Aspen Times).
You don’t like Jazz Aspen, Food & Wine and The X Games? Let’s see: music, food, wine and sports. Why else does one come to Aspen/Snowmass?
And I thought I was old and boring. But hold on, professor. May I thoughtfully suggest you consider Lubbock, Texas. Yes, voted 2020’s most boring city in America. And as your luck would have it, they also have your favorite event: ducky derby.
Kelley Mitchell
Aspen
