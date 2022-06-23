Low-emission aircraft key to reducing ASE’s carbon footprint

In response to the airport board’s reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, it is one thing to establish a baseline, quite another to spend limited dollars on an all-electric terminal that will accomplish next to nothing in terms of reducing overall airport emissions.

Rather then “educating” the arriving ski bums and billionaires, perhaps our society should instead focus its limited wealth on producing more educated engineers and chemists, on encouraging entrepreneurship, because the needed breakthrough in low-emission aircraft will be low-cost, carbon neutral, synthesized kerosene. All-electric airplanes are far from reality, the energy density of batteries far too low.

Without such a breakthrough, the carbon cost of vacationing in Aspen may become prohibitive.

Eric Johnson

Aspen