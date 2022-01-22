Losers can’t admit defeat
Donald Trump lost in his second election. Glenn Beaton lost his column in The Aspen Times. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers last Sunday.
It’s the fake news and Mike Pence’s fault. It’s the Aspen left wing that is at fault. It’s the referees’ fault.
Nevermind that Trump was outvoted, even in a handful of red states. Nevermind that some columnist was getting pretty extreme. Nevermind that the Cowboys had 14 penalties called on them, but hey, this is America, so let’s just go ahead and blame everyone else.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
