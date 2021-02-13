‘Look and See’
Anger is a hateful tattoo
On our nation’s soul
And we, ourselves, are the ones
Who pay the devil’s toll
Can we stand on common ground?
There is room for all of us there
If there is room in our minds for change
Room in our hearts to care
Can we share ideas for the common good?
Not ideologies for insurrections
Can we see beyond ourselves?
And look in new directions
Can we link arms and walk together?
Or only raise fists in fits of rage
Can we bridge the canyons of our contempt?
And embrace on freedom’s stage
Are you afraid to look inside?
Afraid to see who dwells in there
Are you afraid of truth and change?
Afraid to be self-aware
Anger is a hateful tattoo
On our nation’s soul
And we, ourselves, are the ones
Who pay the devil’s toll
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
