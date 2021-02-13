‘Look and See’

Anger is a hateful tattoo

On our nation’s soul

And we, ourselves, are the ones

Who pay the devil’s toll

Can we stand on common ground?

There is room for all of us there

If there is room in our minds for change

Room in our hearts to care

Can we share ideas for the common good?

Not ideologies for insurrections

Can we see beyond ourselves?

And look in new directions

Can we link arms and walk together?

Or only raise fists in fits of rage

Can we bridge the canyons of our contempt?

And embrace on freedom’s stage

Are you afraid to look inside?

Afraid to see who dwells in there

Are you afraid of truth and change?

Afraid to be self-aware

Anger is a hateful tattoo

On our nation’s soul

And we, ourselves, are the ones

Who pay the devil’s toll

Greg Lewis

Woody Creek