Local resources for seniors

In “The ‘Age Drain’ Has Consequences” (Aspen Times May 17, 2022), Judson Haims highlights the volunteer and financial needs of Roaring Fork Valley agencies that support older adults.

We appreciate the attention given to these organizations that are in need of your support. Many older adults want to age in place, and often they will need a little extra support to do so. Help around the house, assistance with transportation, access to social or recreational opportunities and more. This older generation paved the literal and figurative roads in this valley, built the ski lifts and created many of the trails, amenities, organizations and businesses that all enjoy. Older adults have stories and wisdom to share in exchange for a bit of your time.

These organizations provide resources for older adults and volunteer opportunities:

• A Little Help — 970-404-1923, alittlehelp.org and rick@alittlehelp.org ; a nonprofit organization that connects neighbors of all ages to enhance lives and strengthen our communities.

• Eagle County Healthy Aging, El Jebel — 970-379-0020, eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthyaging and mandi.dicamillo@eaglecounty.us ; enhances the physical, nutritional, cognitive, social and emotional needs of older adult (60+) community members so they remain independent and in their homes





• Garfield County Senior Programs — 970-945-9191, ext. 3061, jumartin@garfield-county.com and http://www.garfield-county.com/human-services/senior services

• High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) — 970-947-8462 and mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu ; enriches the lives of individuals 55+ through meaningful volunteer opportunities

• Pitkin County Senior Services — 970-920-5432, pitkinseniors.com and seniors@pitkincounty.com ; facilitates quality of life and independence for individuals over 60.

• Valley Meals and More — 970-404-1193, valleymealsandmore.com and mary@valleymealsandmore.com ; enhances the wellness of older adults by providing access to nutritious meals, connection to community members and access to support services, to allow older residents to age in place.

Thank you!

Pitkin County Senior Services Council