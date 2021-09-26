Local mask mandate still an overreach

It seems the point I was making in my letter Sept. 18 may have been missed by some (“Mask mandates are government overreach“). It does not matter whether you think the city should be allowed to force masks; the fact is that they do not have the authority.

Visit covid19.colorado.gov; there you will find Public Health Order 20-38 that Gov. Jared Polis signed in as an executive order. It lists the locations where a city may mandate masks: homeless shelters, prisons, jails and health care facilities. So, Tom Mooney, I challenge you to find a law that states a city or county can force restaurants and shops to require masks.

Brendan Berl

Aspen