Living ‘more austerely’ exactly how?
After reading Austin Rosenthal’s letter Saturday (“Where’s the Aspen love?”), I have a question: What exactly does it mean to live “more austerely” in Aspen?
Does that mean getting a job as a liftie with the Aspen Skiing Co. for $15/hr or washing dishes? If so, how can you afford to pay your rent (if you can find housing) and expenses? Couch surf? Get a second or third job like a lot of local workers do?
Just curious.
Linda Bongiorno
Aspen
