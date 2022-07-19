Living lab a crash waiting to happen

Remember when the city proposed building a median strip down the center of Main Street? That idea got shot down by the public and never left the drawing board. The same should have happened to the ill-conceived and misnamed “living lab” on Galena Street and Cooper Avenue.

But it is in place, and our tone deaf City Council claims to be listening to feedback. That has been loud and consistent: This “experiment” is counterproductive, adds nothing positive and is dangerous. But it continues. How long will the city wait before shutting it down, until they hear the wail of an ambulance siren responding to a serious accident at the lab?

Neil Siegel

Aspen