Limiting Maroon Creek cycling will just move issue to other roads

The law of unintended consequences are outcomes of a purposeful action that are not intended or foreseen. If bicycle riders are limited in their ability to ride on Maroon Creek Road, then they will look for other places to ride.

The closest location is Castle Creek Road. It is not hard to imagine the hundreds of bike riders who get shut out from Maroon Creek heading to Castle Creek, joining the already considerable biking traffic, thereby creating an unintended transfer of biking problems from one location to another.

If the community wants to limit riders on Maroon Creek Road, we need to understand what the repercussions will be. Merely shifting bike traffic to Castle Creek (and other local biking areas) just trades one set of problems for another.

Larry Butler

Aspen