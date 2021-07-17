Lighting a fire under local law enforcement

Stan Garnett has this right — Sat. July 3, The Aspen Times, “Enforcing fire restrictions”).

Garnett argued that law enforcement officials should be given more discretion and should use that discretion to issue more tickets and fines, which would create a stronger deterrent similar to the effectiveness of speeding tickets. This approach would be clear and consistent rather than some people receiving heavy criminal charges, while others walk off scot-free.

“My view is if you had law enforcement empowered to impose clear, but low-level consequences like fines by issuing a ticket, in most of these cases you would accomplish what you really want to, which is to stop the dangerous behavior,” he said.

This philosophy should be embraced by the police department and especially the sheriff’s department in regard to most issues.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen