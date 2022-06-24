Liberal bias at Aspen papers
As a 43-year resident of the upper Roaring Fork Valley, I have paid attention to our local news sources. I was considering supporting The Aspen Times, but upon reflection of news coverage in your paper, there is a definite liberal bias of local and national coverage. I realize that the Aspen area is a liberal enclave for the wealthy and elites, but “independent news” cannot be biased.
Our country is being guided into globalism by wealthy corporations and left-wing major media and many many locals see and understand this. Your competitor, the Aspen Daily News, is worse and doesn’t fairly represent conservative views. I will continue to read your paper but will hope to find your coverage equally representative and truly independent.
Thank you.
Curt Warnecke
Roaring Fork Valley
