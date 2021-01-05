 Letters of the lawbreaker | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letters of the lawbreaker

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

“Johnnie, your next word to spell is ’sedition.’”

“May I have a definition please?” says Johnnie.

“Yes, the definition is the crime of saying, writing, or doing something that encourages people to disobey their government, with the intent to cause the overthrow of lawful civil authority.”

“Thank you, sir,” says Johnnie. “Sedition is spelled T-R-U-M-P — sedition.”

“Very good, Johnnie, that is exactly correct!”

Now if only Trumpublicans could learn to spell.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letter to the Editor

EagleCo can better prioritize vaccinations

|

Like many old geezers (I am 75) in Eagle County (Basalt and other unincorporated areas), I had some hope of getting a vaccine inoculation this week and tried to sign up through the county’s ridiculous…

See more