Letters of the lawbreaker
“Johnnie, your next word to spell is ’sedition.’”
“May I have a definition please?” says Johnnie.
“Yes, the definition is the crime of saying, writing, or doing something that encourages people to disobey their government, with the intent to cause the overthrow of lawful civil authority.”
“Thank you, sir,” says Johnnie. “Sedition is spelled T-R-U-M-P — sedition.”
“Very good, Johnnie, that is exactly correct!”
Now if only Trumpublicans could learn to spell.
Dick Hampleman
Basalt
