Letter-writer DQs self
Nic Caiano’s letter had a good list of facts, but then he had to say that there is proof the vaccine doesn’t protect against the COVID-19 virus (“Pitco’s vax program is discriminatory,” Nov. 18, The Aspen Times). That sort of took away any validity from his letter to editor.
Alex Sarratt
Aspen
