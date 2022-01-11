Letter was offensive

Bravo, Howard Moglewer! (“Voter whiplash,” letters, Jan. 8, The Aspen Times)

You beat me to the punch with the 3/5 vote reference in response to Maurice Emmer’s letter to the editor (“Only free-market homeowners should vote in Aspen elections,” Jan. 6, The Aspen Times).

Mr. Emmer, in your letter you ask who is going to bell the cat? I would like to try. Let me begin by asking should I, as a registered voter in Aspen, Pitkin County, the state of Colorado and the United States of America (my first substantive vote was for Hubert Humphrey in 1968) worry that you will lobby to have my vote count less (if at all) than that of the landed gentry? How can someone with your education credentials (University of Chicago Law School, Wharton School of Finance — of course, this same association did not do much for the last noted graduate, did it?) and supposed worldliness be so ignorant and frankly, so offensive?

Would you have all of us others sit at the back of the (albeit, subsidized) bus as well? It is obvious you object to the recently enacted city Ordinance 27. That is your right as is mine to vote in the next and the next and the next election. So, Howard, again, thank you. And Mr. Emmer, you have a nice day.

Julee Roth





Basalt