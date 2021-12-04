Letter wars
Maurice Emmer “Shallow Thoughts.”
Jack Handey “Deep Thoughts.”
We report, you decide.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
But why, Skico?
Growing up in the valley was magical. I was able to ski every weekend at a reasonable price, then when my mom became a ski instructor for Aspen Skiing Co., she was able to give…