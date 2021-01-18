Let’s take healthy advice over deadly profits

Once again, a huge thank you to the Pitkin County Board of Health for your tireless work to keep us safe. I’m sure closing down is extremely difficult for all but I say that if people had worn masks, social distanced and didn’t gather in non-household groups, we wouldn’t be in this situation. The arrogance and, therefore, injury to others is appalling.

I would rather be broke and alive than have money and be dead! Please listen to the medical advisers and not others in regard to this deadly virus.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen