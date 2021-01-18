Let’s take healthy advice over deadly profits
Once again, a huge thank you to the Pitkin County Board of Health for your tireless work to keep us safe. I’m sure closing down is extremely difficult for all but I say that if people had worn masks, social distanced and didn’t gather in non-household groups, we wouldn’t be in this situation. The arrogance and, therefore, injury to others is appalling.
I would rather be broke and alive than have money and be dead! Please listen to the medical advisers and not others in regard to this deadly virus.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Let’s take healthy advice over deadly profits
Once again, a huge thank you to the Pitkin County Board of Health for your tireless work to keep us safe. I’m sure closing down is extremely difficult for all but I say that if…