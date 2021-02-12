 Let’s support and not judge women’s decisions | AspenTimes.com
Let’s support and not judge women’s decisions

Letter to the Editor

In response to Roger Marolt’s column of Jan. 28, the No. 1 thing we all need right now is fewer human beings. Even the planet is doing its best to get rid of us in large numbers (see COVID-19). Until you have a uterus and a bunch of adopted children, please sit back and try to think of ways you can support women in our own choices regarding our own bodies.

Jeannie Perry

Carbondale

