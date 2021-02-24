Let’s put Kimbo on Aspen City Council
I would like to thank everyone who is running for the open Aspen City Council seats. It is never easy to put oneself out there on behalf of the community. I also would like to offer my full-fledged support Kimbo Brown-Schirato for one of the two Aspen City Council seats.
I have known Kimbo going back over a decade when we were both involved with Aspen Youth Experience, a nonprofit focused on at-risk youth. Since then, she has been active being a working parent, small-business owner with her husband, and active in the Aspen community through her involvement with Aspen Next Generation advisory commission, Aspen’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and numerous informal hours of dedication to our community.
I am confident from her personal, civic and work experience she would make a great complement to the City Council table via thoughtful and levelheaded decision making.
Please help me in supporting Kimbo for council.
Adam Frisch
Aspen
