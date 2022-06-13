Let’s nominate Frisch
We’ve known Adam Frisch for many years. He’s a responsible business leader, he’s trustworthy, and he has a long record of service to our community. We urge you to vote for him in the CD3 primary. As the only centrist among the Democratic candidates, Adam has the best chance of convincing moderate Republican voters to join him to defeat Representative Boebert. Let’s get him the nomination!
Jeannie and John Seybold
Aspen
Defense training more effective than weapon bans
In the last Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meeting, Francie Jacober expressed interest in an assault weapon ban. Instead, the BOCC should think about what it could do that would actually make a difference and…