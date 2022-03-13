Let’s have a re-vote
I think we need a new vote on the “Putin Haus.” I and many others feel the same as Peter Fornell. We were lied to.
Jim McPhee
Aspen
Voters lose in Gorsuch deal
No surprise here that Norway Island LLC sold to a Russian developer. Only surprise was that Aspen voters in 2019 actually believed the Gorsuch House “team” blah blah blah that “we’re locals and we care…