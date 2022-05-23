Let’s do this
It’s so beautiful. Walking through arcing tree tunnels loaded with spring snow. Love the rare color combination of fresh spring leaves and white. Not appreciating this super drought. Good time to get into xeriscaping and EVs. We all need to be the best we can be.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
