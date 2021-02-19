Let Ward continue his good work on council

I am writing to express my support for Ward Hauenstein for Aspen City Council.

I have known Ward since 1981 when we both worked at Sabbatini Sports. Ward has always been a good listener and very responsive to any questions I ask regarding Aspen City Council issues. He reads all of the paperwork prior to the meetings and is always prepared and informed. He is an honest and forthright individual, a wonderful husband and father, as well as a concerned citizen.

He has Aspen’s best interests at heart and is committed to the preservation of our environment and carbon reduction. I ask that you please vote for Ward so that he can continue the work he began when last elected.

Catalina Cruz

Aspen