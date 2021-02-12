Let us go forward and be for Ward
This is an unsolicited letter of support for Ward Hauenstein for Aspen City Council.
Ward embodies the Aspen ideals of body, mind and spirit. Ward revels in hiking, biking, skiing and is in great shape. He has typically walked up Aspen Mountain or biked up Maroon Bells before most of us get out of bed.
Ward is very well read, intelligent and always contributes to various important conversations. Ward embraces a universal spirit of inclusiveness, acceptance, understanding, care and compassion.
Ward is one the most authentic persons I know. He loves Aspen and will always be motivated to do the best for the people of Aspen. Ward has already proven to be a long-term asset in the Aspen community in many ways and will continue creating the Aspen ideals of body, mind and spirit. Let us go forward and be for Ward!
Rev. Dr. Gregg R. Anderson
Chaplain Emeritus
