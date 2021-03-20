Let God sort ’em out
The Framers’ design of our Constitution isn’t working. We live in a post-Constitutional system. The Supreme Bystanders (the Judicial Branch) have proved irrelevant; only two allegedly viable branches of the federal government remain.
Here’s a suggestion for determining the future course of the country.
Congress (the legislative branch) should form its own army and declare war on the executive branch, which has its own military. Whosever military prevails gets to rule.
The outcome won’t matter because they’re all incompetent. But at least we’ll save the expense of two branches.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
