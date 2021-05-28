Let Ascendigo’s light shine bright
Ascendiogo is a pioneer in the field of therapeutic recreation. Right here in our valley, using the best nature has to offer, they have been quietly experimenting and improvising with groundbreaking results. Universities are adding majors based on Ascendigo’s work. Curriculum is being written by Ascendigo as satellite programs sprout up across the country. Tech startups are percolating with applications based on the work being done by this home grown nonprofit.
And here is the thing: What’s good for humans on the spectrum is good for all of us. What’s working for children on the spectrum will benefit the special needs population in general.
Ascendigo’s camp is another expression of Aspen mind body and spirit. Its mission is born of loving, kindness and empathy. Its work, part of building a peaceful, loving society. Think opposite the disinformation campaign perpetrated by residents of Missouri Heights. Born of fear and greed, it will be a stain on their history.
The light Ascendigo will shine from Missouri Heights and will melt away hate the way water melted the Wicked Witch of the West. I hope Garfield County can see the light.
Marla Butler
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sold on solar
I agree with Carl McWilliams in the May 22 Aspen Times (“Solar radiation the way to go,” letters) that solar radiation is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.