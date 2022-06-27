Leave the yellow jerseys at home

I live right off the Rio Grande trail near Wingo Junction. We don’t get the bike traffic that Aspen to Woody Creek gets, but we get riders who are blasting their way downvalley 30 mph or more. They do not announce themselves as they whiz pass walkers or weave behind slower bike riders.

It is unnerving to say the least. Can our local bicycle organizations remind their members of simple bike etiquette on the trail? I know I will be labeled a sexist, but 99% of these cyclists are male. The Rio Grande is a multiple use trail system — not a speedway for the Tour de France wannabes!

Suzi Jenkins

Snowmass