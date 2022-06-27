Leave the yellow jerseys at home
I live right off the Rio Grande trail near Wingo Junction. We don’t get the bike traffic that Aspen to Woody Creek gets, but we get riders who are blasting their way downvalley 30 mph or more. They do not announce themselves as they whiz pass walkers or weave behind slower bike riders.
It is unnerving to say the least. Can our local bicycle organizations remind their members of simple bike etiquette on the trail? I know I will be labeled a sexist, but 99% of these cyclists are male. The Rio Grande is a multiple use trail system — not a speedway for the Tour de France wannabes!
Suzi Jenkins
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User