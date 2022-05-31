Learn more about beavers

Sierra Club Roaring Fork Group and Roaring Fork Audubon are pleased to invite the public to a very special evening with award-winning author Ben Goldfarb. Ben is the author of “Eager: The Surprising Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter.” This is a free in-person event and will be held this coming Thursday at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. Ben will be on-hand to sign his award-winning book starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. presentation with time for Q&A.

Ben Goldfarb is an environmental journalist who covers wildlife management and conservation biology. His work has been featured in numerous high profile publications. He holds a master of environmental management degree from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

Come learn about the intelligence and resiliency of beavers, as well as the critical role they play in the ecosystem. We’re hoping you’ll be eager to attend!

