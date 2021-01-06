Learn more about Aspen’s 50-year water plan Jan. 14

Water is one of the most precious resources we have in this valley, and it is essential to sustain life. That is why it’s important to us at the city Water Department to invite everyone who would like to engage with us on our long-term water planning effort to participate in an upcoming public information and input session from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 on Zoom.

We are currently creating a 50-year water plan, a process known as integrated resource planning. This process represents a holistic approach to the management of water resources that combines supply; demand; quality; environmental protection and enhancement; financial planning and public engagement.

The January engagement session focuses on several topics around water source security including: potential water supply shortages and supply options. City staff and consultants will share highlights of research to date, including threats and vulnerabilities to the community’s water supply and considerations of potential supplies. Public input will contribute to how the city frames its future water portfolio and analyzes its range of options as it develops a resilient water supply strategy through 2070.

We have seen how much the community cares about water and watershed issues. Now is the time to learn more about this project and help us develop a community-based plan for the future.

More information on the project and registration for the Jan. 14 community engagement is available at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com.

Steve Hunter

Utility resource manager, city of Aspen