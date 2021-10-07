Leaf blowers suck
On my list of most annoying things in the world leaf blowers are certainly near the top of the list.
So, I think I’ll just blow my leaves of my property so they can blow down the street on to one of my neighbors’ properties and let them deal with it. All the while duplicating the decibels of a jet engine. If I were king, my first proclamation would be banning all leaf blowers.
Tom O’Keefe
Middle Roaring Fork Valley
