Lauren Boebert deserves your respect

You have recently included, in letters to the editor, several letters from obvious liberals who complain about Lauren Boebert and her patriotic and conservative approach to our national issues.

How naive they are! Did they expect Lauren to get elected and then turn on her constituency who elected her by a 10% margin? As Barack Obama said, “Elections have consequences.” So put on your big-person pants and respect Lauren, her honesty, her dedication to her country and her support of conservative values.

Roger Nicholson

Old Snowmass