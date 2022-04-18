Lathrop ready to keep serving
In my 18 years with Aspen Fire, I was fortunate enough to serve in just about every role, growing through the ranks from firefighter to fire marshal and deputy fire chief. Life has its surprises and I was presented with an opportunity that I just could not pass up.
I knew, however, that my service to Aspen Fire and the wonderful community it serves was far from over. It is my goal, with support from the residents of the Aspen Fire Protection District, that I can continue my service as a fire district board member. If elected to this seat I would use my many years of related experience, extensive knowledge of the district and dedicated commitment to the community to further contribute to the betterment of the Aspen Fire Protection District for the residents and visitors it serves.
Likely you recently have, or will soon receive, your ballot in the mail for the Aspen Fire Protection District special election and when you do, I ask that you consider supporting me, Parker Lathrop, as one of your elected candidates. Ballots can be mailed back or dropped off at the downtown fire station up till 5 p.m. on May 3.
Parker Lathrop
Aspen
